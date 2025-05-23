Gwinnett County property tax assessments mailed Friday

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Property owners, some important mail is about to hit your mailboxes. It may not be a bill, but it’s still really important.

The county’s Board of Assessors said it mailed property tax assessments Friday.

The Annual Notice of Assessment discloses the value of the owner’s property, which is used in calculating taxes.

The county said the assessments will reflect new values for roughly 84% of residential properties and 54% of commercial properties.

State law requires that property owners receive notices each year letting them know what the value of their property is as of Jan. 1.

The notice gives last year’s value and the 2025 value along with an explanation for any change in value.

The Gwinnett County Assessors’ Office comes up with the numbers by using available market data to value each property in compliance with state regulations.

The Board of Assessors recommends that property owners look over their Annual Notice of Assessment to make sure it accurately represents their property and fair market value.

If property owners disagree with the assessment, they have 45 days from the date on their notice to file an appeal online, in person or by mail.

Your assessment has a new look this year, thanks to recent state legislation.

House Bill 92 requires that the annual Notice of Assessment include estimates of the city, school board and county rollback rates.

A rollback rate is the tax rate that, when applied to current year property values, produces the same amount of tax revenue as was generated by the previous year’s property values.

Any taxpayer who wishes to view and print a copy of their annual notice of assessment, research market values, read frequently asked questions or submit an appeal online may visit Gwinnett-Assessor.com.

The county also has guidance on how to read your assessment.

The Gwinnett County Assessors’ Office can be reached at 770-822-7200 or at Taxpayer.Services@GwinnettCounty.com.

