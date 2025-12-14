Gwinnett County to open warming stations ahead of freezing cold night

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is opening warming stations Sunday night because of the projected freezing temperatures overnight.

Five warming stations will open Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday. If someone you know needs a place to rest and eat a meal, direct them to a nearby station.

LOCATIONS

For more warming stations information, call 770.822.8850 or emailOneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com

Visit RideGwinnett.com for real-time bus tracking and microtransit information.

