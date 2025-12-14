Gwinnett County to open warming stations ahead of freezing cold night

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is opening warming stations Sunday night because of the projected freezing temperatures overnight.
Five warming stations will open Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday. If someone you know needs a place to rest and eat a meal, direct them to a nearby station.
LOCATIONS
- Buford: Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave., available via Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or Bus route 50, stop 5047.
- Duluth: Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, available via Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108.
- Norcross: Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., available via Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906.
- Snellville: Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road, 3025 Bethany Church Road, available via Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023 or Snellville microtransit.
- Lawrenceville: Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St., available via Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337 or Lawrenceville microtransit.
For more warming stations information, call 770.822.8850 or emailOneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com
Visit RideGwinnett.com for real-time bus tracking and microtransit information.
