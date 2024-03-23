Gwinnett County officials reminding residents homestead tax exemption deadline coming up

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officials are reminding homeowners that come April 1, they won’t be able to get a homestead exemption for their taxes if it’s not already in the works.

It’s not a simple prank, the cutoff to apply for a homestead exemption to lock in your property tax costs is approaching fast.

With a little over a week left until the deadline, the Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner’s Office is reminding residents that they can apply for the exemption online and will see the tax savings on their 2024 property tax bills.

“The fastest way to apply is online at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/apply,” Tax Commissioner Denise R. Mitchell said.

Residents must both own the home they apply the exemption to and have lived there by Jan. 1 of the year they apply. For those applying for the first time for 2024, they’d have had to move into the home on Jan. 1.

For those who moved in after Jan. 1, applications will provide the exemption for 2025′s property tax bill instead, according to the commissioner’s office.

Mitchell said in a statement that having the homestead exemption for a home is a great benefit, adding that anyone with a homestead exemption in Gwinnett County also gets a Value Offset Exemption.

The VOE, according to the tax commissioner’s office, keeps the taxable value of a property constant for the county portion of the tax bill, even when the assessed value goes up.

This means that while school and city taxes may increase along with the assessed value, the county tax bill remains the same, for a home and up to five acres of land, the commissioner’s office said.

For residents who would like to apply offline, they can go in person to the main property tax office at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville or one of the five tag offices in Gwinnett County.

