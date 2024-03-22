Georgia Sec. of State confirms former Pres. Donald Trump as winner of state’s GOP Primary

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said a recent review of the state’s Republican primary race was won by former President Donald Trump. The announcement also noted that the equipment used during the March 12 vote was the same equipment used during the 2020 election cycle.

“An audit of the Republican race in the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary confirmed former President Donald Trump as the winner. This week, all 159 Georgia counties conducted a post-election audit of ballots cast in the March 12th Republican Presidential Preference Primary,” the Secretary of State’s Office said Friday.

The audit reviewed every Georgia county, where officials were required to count randomly selected ballots totaling 413 batches from across the state, equal to 7.5% of all of the ballots, according to officials.

During the review of the March 12 Republican Presidential Preference Primary election, the Sec. of State’s Office said the risk-limiting audit was conducted with a 5% risk limit.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State, “this small amount of difference is well within the expected margin of error for an audit of this size, and it is largely caused by human error during the hand counting process.”

The audit was performed to follow state law on elections for statewide and federal contests, officials said.

“Our county election directors are always going above and beyond,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “Their hard work secures our voting system, building trust in communities across the state.”

The Sec. of State’s Office also noted that “every audit of a race in Georgia, including the hand-count audit of the 2020 election results, have confirmed that the system functioned properly and that the result was correct,” adding that “as in November 2022, Georgia’s audit was supported by VotingWorks and their Arlo auditing software.”

A comparison of votes from each candidate that was audited was provided by the state as well.

Candidate Audited Results Machine Count Results Binkley 26 24 Burgum 12 12 Christie 112 112 DeSantis 484 485 Haley 4,599 4,598 Hutchinson 15 15 Johnson 9 9 Ramaswamy 67 68 Scott 89 91 Stuckenberg 11 11 Trump 38,754 38,747 Totals 44,178 44,172

A full audit summary report on the data was provided by the Sec. of State’s Office online.

