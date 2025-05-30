Man found guilty of killing father after baby shower fight

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The jury has reached verdict in a Gwinnett County murder case.

Esteven Avila-Vega was found guilty of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

He’s accused of killing a father after a fight at a baby shower in 2023.

The victim was shot 13 times. The suspect claimed self defense.

Angel Mendoza was a guest at a baby shower with his wife when the shooting happened as the party was winding down.

Avila-Vega has been out on bond since 2023. After the verdict was read, he was taken into custody.

