Man found guilty of killing father after baby shower fight

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The jury has reached verdict in a Gwinnett County murder case.
Esteven Avila-Vega was found guilty of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.
He’s accused of killing a father after a fight at a baby shower in 2023.
The victim was shot 13 times. The suspect claimed self defense.
Angel Mendoza was a guest at a baby shower with his wife when the shooting happened as the party was winding down.
Avila-Vega has been out on bond since 2023. After the verdict was read, he was taken into custody.
