Braves starting pitcher likely out for rest of season

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves’ pitching rotation took a hit on Friday as the team gave an update on AJ Smith-Shawver’s elbow injury.

The Braves confirmed Smith-Shawver tore his ulnar collateral ligament and is exploring his surgical options.

That likely means the rookie pitcher is out for the rest of the season.

Smith-Shawver left early during the first game of the Braves’ doubleheader against the Phillies.

The pitcher took a 96.6 mph line drive to his right ankle, but when Brian Snitker and the trainers went to the mound, he said he felt a “pop” in his elbow.

The Braves placed him on the injured list before the second game.

“It doesn’t look good,” Snitker said between games.

Smith-Shawver is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in nine starts this season with a 42-21 strike-to-walk ratio.

