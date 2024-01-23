Gwinnett County firefighter gets support from fellow firefighters after his house burns down

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County firefighter found his own house burned to the ground over the weekend and now he’s getting support from local firefighters.

The sight of flames destroying his own home has been surreal for Dylan Zerof.

“(The) last thing you expect is a fire at your own house,” Zerof told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Especially because he has spent the past two years as a Gwinnett County firefighter.

He wasn’t home in his upstairs room Sunday morning at around 6 a.m.

That’s a good thing because his room is right above the garage where firefighters say there was some type of explosion.

“If I had went home and probably went to sleep in my bed, I probably wouldn’t have made it out,” Zerof said.

News Drone 2 captured the extensive damage to the house on Patrick Mill Place in Buford.

Thankfully Zerof’s family escaped before flames quickly consumed the house and spread to a neighbor’s siding.

Now firefighters across the metro area are stepping up to rally behind him.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $5,000 for the family.

Zerof says he’s feeling a lot of emotions a day after the fire, but none of them are stronger than thankfulness.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released but it’s been ruled accidental.

Firefighters were able to reunite the family with two dogs that were hiding inside when they arrived.

