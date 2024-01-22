Gwinnett County house burns down, homeowner awakened by ‘loud boom’ in garage

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters in Gwinnett County responded to a report of a house fire at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
The homeowner told 911 dispatchers that it was his house that was on fire and his two dogs were still inside the house.
Firefighters arrived at 6:07 a.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The homeowner told firefighters he was sleeping and was awakened by a loud “boom”.
When he investigated the noise he discovered a fire in his garage.
Investigators said the fire melted the siding on his next-door neighbor’s house.
Firefighters gained control of the fire at 6:35 a.m. and search teams were able to rescue the two dogs inside the house.
One person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mother seeks justice for son killed in Southwest Atlanta
- Students at a UGA dorm dealing with bat infestation
- Body of Georgia man missing since December found stuck inside chimney
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group