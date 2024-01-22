Gwinnett County house burns down, homeowner awakened by ‘loud boom’ in garage

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters in Gwinnett County responded to a report of a house fire at around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The homeowner told 911 dispatchers that it was his house that was on fire and his two dogs were still inside the house.

Firefighters arrived at 6:07 a.m.

The homeowner told firefighters he was sleeping and was awakened by a loud “boom”.

When he investigated the noise he discovered a fire in his garage.

Investigators said the fire melted the siding on his next-door neighbor’s house.

Firefighters gained control of the fire at 6:35 a.m. and search teams were able to rescue the two dogs inside the house.

One person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

