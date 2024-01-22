Mother seeks justice for son killed in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — An Atlanta mother is grieving after her 18-year-old son was shot and killed.

Police are now investigating the shooting that happened on Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta.

“You took away my soul. You took away my best friend. My best friend. All of my kids are my best friends. You took away my soul. You took away my heart,” Lakesha Lowe told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.

Her son, Thomas J. Lowe, is gone.

Atlanta Police said Lowe was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta.

Police said both Lowe and a 16-year-old was shot. That victim is recovering.

Lowe said it doesn’t make sense, “I raised my son to be a good young man. My son didn’t sell drugs. He wasn’t in the streets. He didn’t do none of that.”

Lowe has this to say to her son’s killer, “Why did you shoot my son in the freaking head? Why did you shoot my baby?”

Police are still looking for a suspect in this case. They’re asking anyone who knows anything to call them.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs.

