Dashcam video shows driver jump out of moving car before it crashes into Fayette County house

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is releasing dash camera video of a chase to show how dangerous chases can be.
Deputies say the video shows a chase involving a stolen silver Kia sedan. They did not comment on when it happened.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
During the chase, the stolen car can be seen nearly hitting several cars.
Eventually, the deputy is able to perform a PIT maneuver on a side street, knocking off the rear bumper.
The driver continues on, but approaches a dead end. In the video, the driver can be seen hopping out of the moving car and running away.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Body of Georgia man missing since December found stuck inside chimney
- Ga. woman got nearly $45,000 for submitting fake pet insurance claims, officials say
- Man accidentally sets himself on fire, dies, Atlanta police say
The car crashes into a house and a passenger gets out and begins running as well.
It’s unclear if anyone in the house was hurt or if the suspects in the video were caught.
“These pursuits can be dangerous for everyone involved, and we are sharing this with you so you can take extra caution when an emergency vehicle is coming your way,” the department said in a post.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group