Dashcam video shows driver jump out of moving car before it crashes into Fayette County house

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is releasing dash camera video of a chase to show how dangerous chases can be.

Deputies say the video shows a chase involving a stolen silver Kia sedan. They did not comment on when it happened.

During the chase, the stolen car can be seen nearly hitting several cars.

Eventually, the deputy is able to perform a PIT maneuver on a side street, knocking off the rear bumper.

The driver continues on, but approaches a dead end. In the video, the driver can be seen hopping out of the moving car and running away.

The car crashes into a house and a passenger gets out and begins running as well.

It’s unclear if anyone in the house was hurt or if the suspects in the video were caught.

“These pursuits can be dangerous for everyone involved, and we are sharing this with you so you can take extra caution when an emergency vehicle is coming your way,” the department said in a post.

