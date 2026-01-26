Gwinnett County extends warming station hours through Tuesday morning

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Government announced the county’s six warming station are open and they’ll stay open beyond Monday.

The county previously announced that the six warming stations in Gwinnett would be open through Monday morning to help those in need come in from the cold.

On Sunday evening, county officials said the warming stations would stay open an extra day, through Tuesday morning, due to weather conditions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Going forward, the six stations open will be available until Jan. 27 at 9:30 a.m.

The six warming stations in Gwinnett County are:

Best Friend Park Gymnasium in Norcross

Buford Senior Center in Buford

Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road in Snellville

Lawrenceville Senior Center in Lawrenceville

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building in Duluth

Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, Nash Building (enter through 4th floor of the GJAC Parking Deck)

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group