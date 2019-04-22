0 Gwinnett County country club wants to turn 18 holes into 250+ senior homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County country club wants to turn 18 holes of its golf course into a gated subdivision with more than 250 homes, city documents show.

Summit Chase Country Club and Patrick Malloy Companies LLC have applied to change zoning on some of Summit Chase’s land to low density residential; it’s currently zoned for parks and recreation.

On more than 73 acres that currently house 18 holes of golf, the country club and the real estate developer want to build 257 homes for a senior citizen community, according to the application filed with the city of Snellville.

The country club currently has 27 holes of golf. If approved, the new development would leave the club with nine holes, a third of its current golf offerings.

The remaining golf facilities would be on the western side of the course, according to documents filed with the city. A subdivision of 109 homes surrounds the country club, according to the Summit Chase Homeowner’s Association.

The development would be bordered by Brushy Fork Road to the east and Temple Johnson Road to the south. Rosebud Road would partially bisect the community; the rest of the land would abut the existing country club.

The proposed community would have two gated entrances on either side, complete with guard houses. Amenities would include an “expansive” clubhouse, workout facilities, a pool, tennis courts and gardening areas.

Homeowners would have to be at least 55 years old. Residents would have golf cart access from the community to Summit Chase Country Club.

The homes will be marketed to “active and mobile” people between 60 and 75 years old with little debt and high equity in their current homes, according to the rezoning application.

These buyers “typically bring affluence and buying power to a community in particular to local shops, restaurants and medical facilities,” the rezoning application says.

The community is not “related to providing health care in any capacity,” meaning it would not provide any assisted living or other medical services.

Summit Chase Country Club’s general manager has not responded to requests for comment about the proposed project. The rezoning application is on the Snellville Planning Commission’s April 23 agenda.

The city’s planning commission has recommended approval with conditions including building and lot sizes, stormwater drainage and incorporating the development plan into the country club’s overall site plan.

This article was written by Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

