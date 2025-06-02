Gwinnett County city among fastest growing in US, Census Bureau says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The latest population estimates are out from the U.S. Census Bureau and in Georgia, one city is among the fastest growing in the country.

That city is Sugar Hill, in north Gwinnett County.

The Census Bureau said in their report that Sugar Hill had a 9.5% increase in its population in 2024, making it among the top 15 fastest growing cities.

As far as rank, Sugar Hill was reported to be the 12th fastest growing city or town in its population bracket, for communities with at least 20,000 people.

“Many population growth rates reversed or saw major changes between 2023 and 2024,” Crystal Delbé, a statistician in the Census Bureau’s Population Division said. “Cities in the Northeast that had experienced population declines in 2023 are now experiencing significant population growth, on average.”

In the American South, cities saw the highest average population growth of any part of the U.S., the Census Bureau reported.

