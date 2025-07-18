Gwinnett County BOE approves $19.36 million spending increase for weapons detectors

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved a spending increase of nearly $20 million to pay for weapons detectors at high schools and middle schools.

The increase was approved Thursday, expanding a pilot program tested out at Grayson High School.

Going forward, the roughly $19.36 million spending increase will be used to pay Alliance Technology Group to install weapons detectors at various schools.

The county’s documents show the contract term would with Alliance Technology Group would continue through May 31, 2028.

According to school district officials, the technology they’ll be using is known as the Evolv weapons detection system and uses “low-frequency electromagnetic fields and AI-powered software to help detect concealed weapons such as firearms and weapons of mass destruction.”

Additionally, the district said the system is not a metal detector, and “unlike traditional metal detectors, the Evolv system can distinguish between weapons and non-threatening metal objects.”

The district said the system is able to know when items are cell phones or keys, rather than weapons, “reducing the need for secondary screenings and ensuring a smooth, non-intrusive entry process” at its schools.

