Gwinnett County to install AI weapons detectors at high school stadiums amid security concerns

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Weapons detection systems are set to arrive at Gwinnett County high school football stadiums this week as the district steps up security measures.

Parents have been pushing the district to add metal detectors to school campuses.

Multiple online petitions emerged after the deadly Apalachee High School shooting, urging for increased security.

For now, the weapons detectors will be deployed at football stadiums, with further campus security still under consideration.

“Handguns, rifles, bombs, pipe bombs, items like that,” said Gwinnett County Schools Police Chief Tony Lockard, describing what the new detectors will be programmed to find.

The detectors are not yet planned for everyday school operations but will be used during athletic events.

Lockard presented the plan to the school board last week, proposing two machines at every high school stadium.

The “Evolv AI system” is advertised as more efficient than traditional metal detectors and capable of identifying a wider range of weapons.

Gwinnett County Schools received an additional $6 million from the state this year specifically for school security enhancements.

TRENDING STORIES:

These changes come amid growing parental concerns over the absence of metal or weapons detectors in Gwinnett schools.

“Why not our schools?” a parent asked.

“I am tired of being scared to send my children to school,” another parent said.

“What is more important than our kids not getting shot in school?” a third parent added.

Earlier this month, a Duluth Middle School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to campus, highlighting the urgency of the security discussion.

Lockard stated, “At this time, we do not have metal detectors in our schools but again, that is something we are looking into.”

He also mentioned the district is exploring options for AI weapons detectors on school cameras and metal sliding window covers in classrooms.

District officials are expected to provide more updates on campus security later this week.

IN OTHER NEWS:

What to expect during Apalachee High School open house Monday That’s the first day students and parents get the chance to tour the building before classes resume.

©2024 Cox Media Group