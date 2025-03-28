Gwinnett County announces lifeguard recruitment push

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is opening its doors for new staff and hoping you’ll dive in.

That’s right, the county says its Parks and Recreation department is going straight to the deep-end with its new recruitment drive for lifeguards and they’re hoping they’ll be able to reel you in with free training and higher than minimum wages.

For potential lifeguards at the county’s five year-round aquatic centers and four seasonal pools, starting pay is $17.32 per hour and the candidates are trained free of charge.

Joining the pool of applicants means you get to learn lifesaving skills, enforce safety rules and rescue the injured, sick or in-distress swimmers.

If you pass the courses, you’ll be an American Red Cross-certified lifeguard.

Applicants could work at any of the county’s nine “state-of-the-art seasonal and year-round aquatic facilities.”

“Whether preventing injuries, administering first aid or evaluating swimming conditions, our trained lifeguards ensure the safety of the families and individuals who visit our pools,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Minor. “Becoming a lifeguard is a rewarding way to serve your community while enjoying flexible hours.”

Those interested in becoming a lifeguard must be at least 16 years old.

Learn more about the job here.

