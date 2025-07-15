Gwinnett Co. planning hazardous waste disposal event

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — If you live in Gwinnett County and have hazardous waste you need to get rid of, you’re in luck.
Gwinnett County is hosting a household hazardous waste collection day on Saturday, July 26.
Gwinnett residents are allowed to bring up to five containers of household hazardous waste for free.
The container, such as a laundry basket or cardboard box, will not be returned.
It happens at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
When you drop off your containers of household hazardous waste, it will be identified by an on-site chemist, then sorted, packaged, and labeled by trained and certified staff based on its chemical composition, quantity, and packaging requirements.
Materials are then taken to approved facilities for recycling or disposal.
Here’s a list of what will be accepted. If it isn’t listed, they won’t accept it.
- Aerosol/spray pesticides
- Automotive products (engine degreaser, brake fluid, transmission fluid, antifreeze, etc.)
- Cleaners, corrosives, spot removers, acids and bases
- Aerosol/spray paint
- Auto batteries
- Batteries (household and rechargeable)
- Chlorinated solvents
- Cooking oil and grease
- Fire extinguishers
- Flammables (lighter fluid and waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel, etc.)
- Fluorescent bulbs and ballasts
- Hand sanitizer
- Insecticides
- Latex and water-based paints
- Lawn care products
- Mercury
- Mercury salts and elemental mercury thermometers
- Oil-based paint and stains
- Oxidizers
- Pesticides
- Poisons
- Propane cylinders
- Solvents and varnishes
- Thermostats and other mercury-containing items
- Thinners and paint strippers
- Weed killer
- Wood preservatives
And here’s a list of what they will not accept:
- Ammunition
- Radioactive Waste
- Pharmaceuticals
- Biomedical/biohazard waste
- Fireworks
