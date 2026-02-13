Gwinnett brothers get life sentences for rape, child molestation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two Norcross brothers will spend the rest of their lives in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a young girl over a period of years.

According to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, Jose Angel Soriano, 36, was found guilty of rape. His brother, Jordi F. Soriano-Balbuena, 32, was found guilty of rape and aggravated child molestation.

Both men were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“We are pleased with these verdicts and sentences that protect the most vulnerable members of our community,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said in a statement.

Authorities said the victim disclosed the abuse to her mother, who then contacted police. During the trial, three additional victims from DeKalb County testified against the brothers.

Officials say the convictions bring justice for the victims and ensure the defendants will no longer pose a threat to the community.

