Gwinnett braces for second winter storm as county issues emergency declaration

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County transportation crews hit the roads Friday morning to lay down brine ahead of what officials are calling a potentially dangerous winter storm Saturday.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported the preparations come as Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson issued a declaration of local emergency, following Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order for north and central Georgia.

The declaration activates emergency powers and allows the county to use all available resources. County staff will work 12-hour rotations throughout the storm.

“Last week we saw that people actually stayed off the roads and this time around is no different,” said Edgardo Aponte, who directs the county’s Transportation Department.

Aponte says snowplows are ready, but conditions will be treacherous because of the cold.

“Even if you have snowplows pushing the snow, you are going to see the snow sticking on the ground,” Aponte said.

The county’s top leaders gathered at the Emergency Operations Center on Friday, just a week after issuing ice warnings. This time they’re preparing for snow.

“I need you to bring that same energy this weekend and stay off the roads,” Hendrickson said.

They’re also asking people to stock up on food, water and medications, and to protect pipes by dripping faucets and opening cabinet doors.

