Gwinnett apartments didn’t have working smoke alarms when fire started

Dozens of Gwinnett County residents are without a home after a fire on Sunday night. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services say the smoke alarms were not working.

The fire damaged a building at the Las Palmas Apartments at 2113 Seasons Parkway in Norcross. Officials said multiple 911 calls came in around 10 p.m. The flames spread to six units with four being called a total loss.

Crews got the fire under control by 10:30 p.m.

No one was injured, but medical crews remained on the scene to assist the firefighters with the cold conditions. The American Red Cross was also on the scene to help residents who were displaced.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire to start. One renter said that they heard what sounded like a pop sound before the fire started.

Officials say the smoke alarms were not active in the units at the time of the fire. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services says you should check your smoke alarms monthly and replace the batteries twice a year to keep them working properly.

