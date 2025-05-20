Growing problem in Atlanta’s suburbs: Homelessness

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — What used to be a big city problem has now made its way to the heart of Gwinnett County.

“We’re definitely seeing it more in the suburbs now, and a lot of people don’t notice,” Latin American Association CEO Santiago Marquez said.

Marquez says homelessness has spread to the metro’s bedroom communities.

“We have made significant investments in both affordable housing, rental assistance, and now we can provide emergency housing to those in need,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said.

On Monday, county leaders joined the Latin American Association to reopen a Norcross shelter that was damaged and closed by flooding two years ago.

It is now known as the Latin American Association Outreach Center. The county has invested more than $1 million in the project.

Marquez says, despite the name, it’s not just for Latinos, but for all who need help.

Organizers say it will provide much more than a place to sleep. “We can help them get stable. Give them skills they need to be able to make a livable wage so they can care for themselves and their families,” Marquez said.

The new center is at 5320 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.

