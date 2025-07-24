‘God’s with me’: Shots fired at woman trying to keep Gwinnett neighborhood safe

GWINNETT COUNTY. Ga. — A mother says she will keep speaking out against crime in her community even after police say someone fired at her and into her home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I was actually told verbally that I am next to be shot because I continue to inform law enforcement about drug distribution,” Leslie Ramirez told Channel 2 Gwinnett Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Ramirez says she had just returned home to her townhouse on Amber Trail around midnight Sunday when someone opened fire on her home and two others.

“I had just arrived home, parked and opened my front door when the shots were fired,” Ramirez said.

Gwinnett County Police say bullets hit three townhomes in the complex near Duluth, including one vacant one.

Ramirez says her kitchen wall was damaged, another bullet went into a neighbor’s bedroom wall while she was asleep, and another shattered a neighboring back window.

She believes the shooting was retaliation for calling police about drug dealers as recently as the night before, who she says have approached children in her neighborhood.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police records show that officers have investigated six drug-related offenses since May within a mile of her home.

The mother of three says other parents have come to her for help in recent weeks.

“From other moms who have directly been impacted, whose children have been asked if they want pills and marijuana,” she said.

Despite the threats and property damage, Ramirez says she will continue speaking up.

“If I see something, I will say something,” she said. “I hope that my situation encourages them to not give up.”

Ramirez says she relies on her faith and feels a responsibility to protect her children and community.

Gwinnett County Police are investigating the shooting and collecting evidence from the damaged homes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group