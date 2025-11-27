Get exclusive holiday Waffle House merch this weekend only

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — No matter where you are in metro Atlanta, you’re more than likely close to a Waffle House.

For decades, they’ve been serving up scattered, smothered and covered food we’ve all come to love.

Black Friday weekend is your chance to show your love with exclusive holiday merchandise going on sale.

From Friday through Monday, Waffle House is opening a pop-up shop in Peachtree Corners with exclusive sweaters, mugs, jackets, hats and more.

The shop is opening at 6600 Bay Circle from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

On Black Friday only, the first 100 people at the Waffle House food truck outside the store will get a free waffle.

The Gwinnett County-based company celebrated its 70th anniversary earlier this year.

