Beloved landscaper says truck was stolen, damaged before being recovered in Gwinnett

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Jackson County landscaper known for good deeds in the community is struggling to get back to work after thieves damaged his work truck while police say it was used to store stolen merchandise.

“This is going to put a big damper on my work,” said Matt Robbins, who runs a one-man landscaping company called Better Cuts of Braselton.

We met Robbins last month while he cleaned up a blighted yard that belongs to a woman facing arrest after years of Gwinnett County code violations. Robbins says he will often clean blighted yards across the metro and beyond for families who can’t afford to clean up weeds that have spiraled out of control.

“I was just raised right my whole life,” he said at the time. “I always paid it forward my entire life.”

Now he says his truck’s window is shattered, gas tank tampered with, paint scratched extensively, and there is also damage to the transmission or drivetrain after police recovered the truck in Sugar Hill. He worries that attaching his trailer and landscape equipment may damage the truck further.

“I’m not able to pull my landscape trailer and stuff so that’s going to put a major impact on my business and my income,” he said.

On Tuesday morning, Robbins realized someone had stolen his work truck out of his driveway in Jackson County off Davenport Road. He shared a photo of tire marks in his yard that show how fast the thief was going when he backed out and drove off with the truck.

“I was shaking all day,” he said. “Nerves completely shot.”

Gwinnett County Police recovered it the same day at a house on Pass Court in Sugar Hill with stolen clothes inside. Police arrested 46-year-old Timothy Burke for theft by receiving but Burke told police someone else gave him the truck after he said he bought clothes he knew were likely stolen.

Robbins says he knows someone else was involved because he found nearly 700 Mexican pesos along with Brazilian currency in his truck. It’s worth about $40 when converted.

“They hadn’t had a chance to convert this to American money,” he said, holding the money he found in his center console.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

Now the man who often shows he has a big heart is left with a big repair bill because of someone else’s cruelty.

“It’s very upsetting,” he said. “Doesn’t make me feel safe anymore. A real big burden on my heart.”

He is attempting to raise money online to repair his truck so he can get back to work.

You can donate to Robbins’ GoFundMe here.

