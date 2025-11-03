Georgia Gwinnett College receives nearly $16,000 highway safety grant

Georgia Gwinnett College announced it had received a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to support a program aimed at reducing impaired and distracted driving among students.

The “Protecting the Grizzly Den” initiative received a $15,883 grant from GOHS, the second year it’s received funding from GOHS.

College officials said the funding will help expand the program to include four highway safety events during the year, including the “Paws Before You Puff and Think Before You Drink” alcohol and drug awareness event.

“Innovative projects like this are designed with the intent for Georgia and our nation to reach the realistic goal of zero traffic deaths by the middle of this century,” Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said in a statement. “Each life saved on our roads is one less family that will have to live with the pain of losing a loved one whose life was taken from them in a traffic crash that was completely preventable.”

Using the grant funds, GGC said it will hire two peer health educators to plan, implement and evaluate programming around campus for the safety initiatives and will also bring tow DUI education speakers to the campus.

Safety education tools including activity mats and walk the line tapes will also be bought with a portion of the grant funding.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive safely,” Dr. Matthew Robison, GGC’s associate provost for Student Affairs, said. “These programs empower Grizzlies to look out for one another and make choices that support their future.”

