Gas South Arena set to get $170 million upgrade

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is set to invest more than $170 million in a major renovation of Gas South Arena.

Over the last 23 years, Gas South Arena has welcomed nearly 20 million visitors.

Now, it will undergo extensive upgrades to its security, seating and parking facilities.

“We’ll basically have a brand new building at the end of our renovation,” said Stan Hall, President & CEO of Gas South District.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned this renovation is part of a broader plan to develop the Gas South District with new restaurants, housing, retail and office spaces.

“Having these kind of redevelopment projects like this in Gwinnett helps us grow our tax digest, which will bring in more money, more revenue to help us service our residents,” said Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden.

When the renovation is complete, guests will have a better experience from arriving in the parking lot all the way to their seats, Hall said.

“It’ll change sort of the guest experience from the time they get out of their car to the time they get to their seat,” he said.

The Gas South Arena has brought more than $1 billion in economic impact by hosting events ranging from concerts to sports games.

Construction is set to begin next year.

