Man took video of elderly woman who died, napped in car instead of calling for help, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a man delayed a 911 call while a woman lied suffering on the floor.

Kenneth Bogart has been charged with neglecting an elderly person and involuntary manslaughter.

Police found Geralyn Gossett unresponsive in Cobb County earlier this month, arriving too late to save her life.

“Actually, I’m super shocked. He seemed like a nice guy, always very friendly,” a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Investigators said Bogart and Gossett knew each other. He had picked her up from the hospital and reportedly expressed concerns about her release.

According to the warrant, he watched her suffer from a medical problem on his bathroom floor, recorded video of it, and sent it to a friend for advice.

Police say Bogart then slept in his car for several hours, because Gossett was making too much noise.

When Bogart returned to his home, he continued to hear her making noises and called 911 hours later.

“That allegation is troubling. Being a caregiver, my number one thing would have been you have to call 911,” said another neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Bogart was arrested and charged but has since been released from jail. Police report that he is currently in Florida to handle a medical situation.

