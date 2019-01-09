Gas leak in Gwinnett County causes traffic mess, crews work to repair it

GWINNET COUNTY, Ga. - Crews continue to work late into the night to try and clamp a gas leak in Gwinnett County.
It happened Tuesday morning just before 11 when a contractor drilling in the area hit the line. Gas continues to leak into the air, and the risk remains.
Fire rescue crews have closed down a large section of Lester Road and Lawrenceville Highway in Lilburn.
The congestion is causing frustration on he road
"I traveled and traveled and traveled and got frustrated I got this close and couldn't even get out of the parking lot over here," one driver told us.
The latest on the efforts to stop the gas leak, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
