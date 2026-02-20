Fugitive wanted for felony parole violation arrested in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested a fugitive, they announced Friday.

Carter Lee was stopped in a U-Haul in Chamblee for a felony traffic violation on Feb. 12, officials said. He had an active warrant out of Iowa for a felony parole violation connected to previous drug charges.

Lee was taken to Gwinnett County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Iowa.

The fugitive was located through the efforts of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive and Warrant Units, with help from the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force, the sheriff’s office said.

