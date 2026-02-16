Fugitive unit captures metro Atlanta man wanted for assault, armed robbery, rape

NORCROSS, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man wanted for multiple violent offenses was captured by a fugitive unit last week.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, their Fugitive Unit captured Keleeyus Maquareus Long in Norcross on Feb. 11, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Long had multiple warrants out for his arrest and faces charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery, home invasion, three counts of rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and cruelty to children.

Gwinnett deputies said Long was also wanted by the South Fulton Police Department for theft by taking.

Long remains in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

