Fire destroys house in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A house was destroyed by a fire in Peachtree Corners on Sunday morning.

When Gwinnett County firefighters responded to the early morning fire in the 4000 block of Coppedge Trail NW, the house was fully engulfed with flames venting through the roof.

They were able to bring the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

The home was heavily damaged and considered a total loss.

Two people were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

A fire investigator believes that the fire originated on the screened-in porch at the back of the home.

The cause is not known.

