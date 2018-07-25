Father faces charges in infant daughter's death from shaken baby syndrome

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A father accused of shaking his infant daughter to death was in court Wednesday afternoon.
Gwinnett police responded to reports of a baby who wasn't breathing at Kaiser Emergency Care in Duluth on July 2.
The baby, 2-month-old Mayalen Rios, died July 4. Officials at another hospital determined that she died of shaken baby syndrome. Her father, Hiker Rios, 22, was arrested for murder in his daughter's death.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson was in court when Rios appeared Wednesday to face charges of murder and felony cruelty to children.
We're working to get more details on what led up to this tragic death for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
