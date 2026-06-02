Family Dollar employee accused of filming under customer’s dress

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County store employee is facing a felony charge after police say he used his phone to record underneath a customer’s clothing while she shopped.

Police say it happened Sunday at a store on Centerville Highway near Snellville. The customer told officers she had asked the employee for help finding a product and never saw what he was doing.

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According to police, he held the phone under her dress long enough for her to feel something brush her leg.

Officers say they pulled the store’s surveillance video and it matched what the customer told them.

Police arrested 23-year-old Jarron Parker of Snellville and charged him with knowingly using a device to record underneath someone’s clothing, a felony. Parker was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

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Alex Johnson, who shops nearby, told Channel 2’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson cases like this stay on her mind.

“It’s disgusting,” she said. “We shouldn’t live in a world where we have to be afraid or worry about who’s around us.”

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