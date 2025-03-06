Extended stay hotel in Gwinnett County being converted into affordable housing

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — For the first time, Gwinnett County officials are converting an extended stay hotel into affordable housing for vulnerable residents.

The $13.2 million project on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Peachtree Corners will create 73 affordable rental units with 70% reserved for seniors, homeless youth and young adults aging out of foster care.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at the State of the County address on Thursday when Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson made the announcement.

“This is more than a housing project. This is a lifeline,” Hendrickson said.

The county is investing $7.7 million as a partnership with the Gwinnett Housing Corporation with additional funding from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and Chase Bank.

County officials say the need is urgent, citing data showing 622 homeless seniors sought housing assistance over a 21-month period.

“It’s a win-win for the community,” Hendrickson said. “Now you don’t have a property sitting vacant, attracting crime. We can repurpose it into something meaningful.”

All units will be designated for households earning less than $45,000 annually.

County leaders hope this first-of-its-kind project for Gwinnett County will lead to similar conversions throughout the county.

“They are our community,” Hendrickson said. “We’re a compassionate government. We’re going to continue to provide services to those who most need it.”

The hope is to be able to begin construction this summer and begin leasing out units in March 2026.

