Falcons keeping Kirk Cousins on roster, guaranteeing his $10 million bonus: reports

ATLANTA — It appears the Atlanta Falcons are staying true to their word on having Kirk Cousins as their backup quarterback next season at least for now.

ESPN and NFL Network reported that the Falcons are keeping Cousins on their roster, which guarantees a $10 million roster bonus for Cousins in 2026.

The team had until March 17 to make a roster move regarding Cousins. Throughout the offseason though, Falcons leaders have made it clear that they will move forward with Cousins backing up Michael Penix Jr.

“Nothing has changed with Kirk at this point. Our stance is the same as it was at the end of the season with Kirk,” general manager Terry Fontenot said at the NFL Combine in February.

Cousins signed a 4-year, $180 million deal as a free agent last March. Atlanta drafted Penix Jr. weeks later with the No. 8 overall pick. The Falcons benched Cousins in December and Penix Jr. started Atlanta’s final three games.

The Falcons could still trade Cousins, but only if he waives the no-trade clause in his contract.

