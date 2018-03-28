Ex-Buford High coach and teacher charged with sex crime

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Police Department detectives have charged former teacher Brad Elliot, 37, of Waleska with one count of sexual battery and one count of sexual assault.
Elliott was a teacher and football coach at Buford High School. There were two female victims, both students in Elliott’s classes. Both incidents occurred on Buford High School property during the current school year.
He is charged with sexual battery for touching one victim on the buttocks. He is charged with sexual assault for consensual sexual contact between Elliott and a second victim. Under the law it is illegal for a teacher to have sexual contact with a student at their own school, even if both parties are over the age of consent.
Elliott recently resigned from Buford High School. He was previously a teacher at Roswell High School.
Elliott has not turned himself in. Police recommend that anyone encountering Elliott s call 911.
Detectives are investigating the possibility of additional victims and encourage them to come forward. Anyone who has information about additional victims or crimes involving Elliott is encouraged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
