  • Elementary students celebrate beloved Gwinnett cafeteria worker's 95th birthday

    By: Tony Thomas

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Martha Strickland is known simply around Shiloh Elementary School as "Granny" and she's a big deal there.

    She has a garden named after her and a plaque with her picture on it at the school entrance. But Tuesday was a special day for Strickland. 

    Granny turned 95 years old and celebrated in the only way she knows: by handing out cookies to the students who love her. 

