Elementary students celebrate beloved Gwinnett cafeteria worker's 95th birthday

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Martha Strickland is known simply around Shiloh Elementary School as "Granny" and she's a big deal there.
She has a garden named after her and a plaque with her picture on it at the school entrance. But Tuesday was a special day for Strickland.
Granny turned 95 years old and celebrated in the only way she knows: by handing out cookies to the students who love her.
Don't miss the heartwarming story as students describe what Granny means to them, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
She is 95 and still works on a school cafeteria . She was blessed with song and love today. Why she insists she keeps doing this on Channel 2 Action News at 5:55. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/qrqHAHuwx7— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) November 12, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}