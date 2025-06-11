Duluth police officer commended for rescuing 4-year-old girl from pool while off duty

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Duluth police officer who was relaxing at a pool while he was off duty sprang into action to rescue a four-year-old girl.

The girl’s mother told police that her daughter, who typically wears “floaties” while swimming, jumped into the pool without them on Sunday.

Officer Preston Marsh noticed the girl struggling and ran about 25 yards across the pool deck and jumped into the water to save her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Her mother told police, “It was only the sound of his feet on the concrete that alerted me and the other adults to anything happening. I truly don’t know what would have occurred had he not been on high alert and jumped in to save my sweet four-year-old.”

Police said Marsh downplayed the act as something any parent would do, but Chief Jacquelyn Carruth said in a statement: “When you truly have a heart to serve others, as police officers do - it doesn’t ‘turn off’ when you clock out for the day. This incident is a shining example of Officer Marsh’s dedication to public safety and yet another example of the outstanding work being done by our officers both on and off duty. I am very proud of the actions Officer Marsh took in order to save the little girl’s life.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group