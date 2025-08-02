Duluth police create new ‘safe exchange zone’ for online transactions

DULUTH, Ga. — The Duluth Police Department announced it had established a Safe Exchange Zone to facilitate secure online transactions at the Duluth police station on Buford Highway.

Officers said the initiative is meant to create a safe environment for people buying or selling items through platforms like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.

The designated area is marked with a sign and is under video surveillance to ensure buyer and seller safety.

Duluth police said in addition to the outdoor Safe Exchange Zone, they also offer the use of their lobby for online exchanges, which is also under video surveillance. This provides an indoor option for those who prefer it.

For individuals who still feel uneasy about their transactions, the department offers the option to request an officer to standby during the exchange.

This service can be arranged by calling the department at (770) 476-4151.

The Duluth Police Department is at 3276 Buford Hwy, which police said makes it an accessible location for residents who need a secure location for their online transactions.

The Safe Exchange Zone at the Duluth Police Department provides a secure and monitored environment for online transactions, helping to alleviate concerns about meeting strangers for exchanges.

