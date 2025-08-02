Some relief from high heat coming to north GA this weekend, chance of scattered storms

ATLANTA — Saturday will be a much cooler day in the metro Atlanta area, after a week of scorching temperatures.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the cooler day is thanks to a passing front and a wedge setting up.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few storms.

Deon said an isolated strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out, mainly south of Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

The main weather threat will be damaging wind gusts.

Temperatures over the weekend will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal, with highs in the upper 70s in northeast Georgia to lower to mid 80s in Atlanta.

On Sunday, temperatures will be even cooler with highs in the 70s across north Georgia.

Our active and cool weather pattern will last through early next week. Scattered rain and a few storms are possible daily, with highs in the 70s to near 80, Deon said.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Here’s what to know for the weekend:

Much cooler today

Scattered rain and storms today & Sunday

Cooler than normal temps through early next week

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group