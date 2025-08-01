Skeletal remains found in Florida river identified as 24-year-old Atlanta man

ATLANTA — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has identified skeletal remains found on May 7, 2025, near a home on the St. Johns River in Fleming Island, FL, as those of Nicholas Lamont Anderson, 24, of Atlanta.

The identification was made with the help of the Medical Examiner’s Office and community assistance.

Anderson’s family has been notified of the positive identification.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Anderson’s death is ongoing.

Detectives are seeking information about his activities and interactions from April 1 to April 7, 2025.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information to submit tips at 904-264-6512.

