Drivers stabbed at Gwinnett stoplight, suspect’s sister cites mental health

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man stabbed and slashed three strangers in or near their cars at a Gwinnett County intersection before bystanders pulled him off with a pole, police say, in an attack his family blames on an untreated mental health crisis.

Eddie Bradberry, 40, faces more than a dozen charges after police say he ran into traffic near Stone Mountain on June 19, pulled on car door handles, and stabbed drivers with a black pocket knife.

The charges include criminal attempt to commit murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle, according to arrest warrants.

His sister, Aleisha McGee, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that the man on the video bears no resemblance to the brother she has always known.

“To go from a kind and gentle, compassionate person to the extreme of the person that I saw in the video, that’s mind-blowing for me,” McGee said.

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McGee said her brother slid into a mental health crisis the week before.

Three days before the attack, she said he walked into an emergency room and asked to be admitted. The hospital then sent him home, telling the family he did not meet the criteria.

“We contacted other inpatient, outpatient options, but there was really no one that could help,” McGee said. “Nobody could help.”

McGee is also pushing back on speculation that the attack was racially motivated.

“He’s probably the least likely person that I’ve ever met to ever say something like the things that he was apparently saying,” she said.

McGee said the family will now stand by her brother in court, where a judge has denied him bond.

“Everyone tried to get him help, including himself, and he was turned away,” McGee said.

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