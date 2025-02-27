Driverless cars are now hitting the streets in Gwinnett County

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — You may have seen cars without a driver on the streets testing, but now the first driverless cars in the state are officially hitting the road.

The City of Peachtree Corners is partnering with May Mobility to bring the first commercial, completely autonomous vehicles in the state to Gwinnett County.

“We’re the first in Georgia to do this with a driver-out,” said Daisy Wall, Senior Director of Government Business at May Mobility, told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A leader in autonomous vehicle technology, the company has a specially designed Toyota Sienna mini-van running along Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners. It began testing in September with an operator inside, but just this month went to no one behind the wheel.

The van is equipped with cameras, sensors and Lidar radar to detect anything around the vehicle.

And it’s all run by artificial intelligence where the A.I. can reason, think and learn in real time

”[It’s] coming up with thousands and thousands of scenarios in a second to really reason and predict what are the different risks of this scenario and make a decision,” Wall described.

Users can call the May Mobility vehicle like any other rideshare, but is free.

TRENDING STORIES:

The van currently has eight pickup and drop off spots, but the city hopes to expand that to more public roads and connect Peachtree Corner’s hotels to their downtown.

Assistant City Manager and Chief Technology Officer Brandon Branham thinks more people will get more comfortable as they use it.

Some may be hesitant as a recent survey from AAA found 61% of Americans don’t trust driverless cars. But the hope is to prove the technology here and that it’s safe.

“Part of what we do at [Peachtree Corners’] Curiosity Lab is getting the public integrated into the technology and change that narrative,” Branham said.

The May Mobility autonomous vehicles run weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the public is encouraged to come try it out.

The company also has a partnership with rideshare company Lyft and expects to start running the driverless cars in downtown Atlanta sometime later this year.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group