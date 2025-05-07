Driver now facing vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed 3 in Gwinnett County

NORCROSS, Ga. — A 19-year-old driver is now facing three counts of vehicular homicide after police say he was drunk and speeding in a crash that killed three people near Norcross in March.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Domingo Lopez-Raymundo is accused of driving at least 68 miles per hour with a blood alcohol level of .147, nearly twice the legal limit, when he slammed into a car turning left from a stop sign.

The crash happened just after midnight on March 2 at the intersection of Williams Road and Bishop Circle.

The Gwinnett County Police Accident Investigation Unit spent two months reconstructing and investigating the crash, and their findings uncovered new details that led to the upgraded charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver of the car, 42-year-old Federico Ramirez, died at the scene. His wife was the only survivor.

Two passengers in the car also died: 18-year-old Joselin Lopez, who passed away one day before her 19th birthday, and 52-year-old Maricela Vieyra Gonzales, who leaves behind a son.

Police say Lopez-Raymundo did not have a valid license at the time and ran from the scene with his passenger.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group