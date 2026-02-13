DoorDash delivery leads to accidental shooting, 2 charged

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were charged with obstruction Thursday after Lilburn police said they lied about how a shooting victim they brought to the hospital had been injured.

Investigators determined the victim accidentally shot himself while the group was making a DoorDash delivery.

The investigation began at 8:31 a.m. Thursday when Snellville police notified Lilburn officers that a victim with a gunshot wound had arrived at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Two witnesses at the hospital initially claimed they found the victim walking in the roadway on Nantucket Drive, but detectives detained the men after they provided inconsistent accounts of the event.

During separate interviews conducted at Lilburn Police Headquarters, both men eventually admitted they were in a vehicle with the victim en route to a delivery address on Nantucket Drive. They told detectives the victim had drawn a pistol and was “playing around with it” when it accidentally discharged into his leg.

The men admitted they panicked because one of them was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Before reaching the hospital, they pulled over on Ronald Reagan Parkway and threw the weapon down an embankment.

A Lilburn Police K-9 searched the vicinity of the parkway and successfully found the handgun. The weapon was retrieved as evidence.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred between Rockbridge and Killian Hill roads. Lilburn detectives noted that the physical evidence at that location was consistent with the testimony provided by the witnesses.

Both individuals were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. Police have not released further information regarding the condition of the victim.

