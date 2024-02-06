Do you know her? Young child found wandering around in Gwinnett County

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A young girl was found wandering around in Gwinnett County and now police are trying to reunite her with her parents.
Loganville police said a young girl who was unable to provide her name was found wandering around the area of GA Hwy 81.
Police said the girl is approximately 2 or 3 years old and was last seen wearing a purple jacket.
Her name may be “Shanti” according to the police.
Anyone who knows where she is asked to contact Sgt. Stamatellos at 770-464-0310. Police said any information would be helpful.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police for more information.
