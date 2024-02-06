Do you know her? Young child found wandering around in Gwinnett County

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A young girl was found wandering around in Gwinnett County and now police are trying to reunite her with her parents.

Loganville police said a young girl who was unable to provide her name was found wandering around the area of GA Hwy 81.

Police said the girl is approximately 2 or 3 years old and was last seen wearing a purple jacket.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Her name may be “Shanti” according to the police.

Anyone who knows where she is asked to contact Sgt. Stamatellos at 770-464-0310. Police said any information would be helpful.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police for more information.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Accused Fayette County drug dealer faces more charges after overdose death

©2023 Cox Media Group