Do you know her? Young child found wandering around in Gwinnett County

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Loganville police are trying to reunite this girl with her parents

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A young girl was found wandering around in Gwinnett County and now police are trying to reunite her with her parents.

Loganville police said a young girl who was unable to provide her name was found wandering around the area of GA Hwy 81.

Police said the girl is approximately 2 or 3 years old and was last seen wearing a purple jacket.

Her name may be “Shanti” according to the police.

Anyone who knows where she is asked to contact Sgt. Stamatellos at 770-464-0310. Police said any information would be helpful.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police for more information.

