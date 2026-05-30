Debut author spotlights, supports foster care

NORCROSS, Ga. — A local author is using her debut novel to bring attention and funds to support foster families.

Channel 2’s Wendy Corona went to Gwinnett County to learn more about “The Brunswick” and how reading this book is one way of supporting those who step up to foster.

There are more than 11,000 children in foster care across Georgia.

For Callie Murray, window shopping in downtown Norcross is deeply touching when the cover of your debut novel fills the window of your favorite shop.

“The very day the manuscript was approved, we welcomed our first foster placement,” Murray said.

The Brunswick Marilyn Mraz, left, has been a foster parent for decades. Callie Murray is a debut author and a new foster parent. (Source: WSBTV)

For her, launching into fostering and writing “The Brunswick” were perfectly timed passion projects. The historical fiction is set in Norcross before World War II.

“It kind of grapples with the nuances of stepping in for parents that can’t parent,” Murray said.

It’s what she and Marilyn Mraz have done: Murray in the past year with a sibling set of four, Mraz with 60 children over 13 years.

“The hardest part in a foster parent’s life is the day that child leaves,” said Mraz, who retired to get certified and begin fostering full time.

“Out of the 60 children that have been with us, we’ve never had one cry to go to sleep at night,” she said.

They hope others will feel moved to provide a safe, loving home.

“There’s a safeness that they feel, and that’s what I think keeps us going,” Mraz said.

The pages of “The Brunswick” celebrates and supports foster caregivers.

“Foster care and adoption is not a hero story; it’s not a one-person story. This is a story of our whole community, and I think that’s represented in the book,” Murray said.

Proceeds of the book’s sales are going into a fund to grant support to foster families and caregivers.

Mraz received the first $2,500 grant, with more to come.

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