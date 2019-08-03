  • Cop shoots kidnapping suspect who pulled knives on officer, police say

    By: Christian Jennings

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene of a shooting involving a Braselton police officer. 

    The shooting happened outside a Kroger store along Highway 78 in Gwinnett County.

    Channel 2's Christian Jennings is at the scene and learned the police officer shot a kidnapping suspect after the suspect pulled a couple of knives on the officer. 

