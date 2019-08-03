Cop shoots kidnapping suspect who pulled knives on officer, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene of a shooting involving a Braselton police officer.
The shooting happened outside a Kroger store along Highway 78 in Gwinnett County.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is at the scene and learned the police officer shot a kidnapping suspect after the suspect pulled a couple of knives on the officer.
BREAKING:Officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County outside the Kroger on Highway 78/Rosebud. This is just outside Snellville. I just confirmed that a Braselton PD officer shot a kidnapping suspect after the suspect pulled a couple of knives on him. GBI, Gwinnett PD on scene pic.twitter.com/kV9HgKAn9G— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) August 3, 2019
