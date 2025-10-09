Convicted felon accused of pulling out gun during road rage incident at Gwinnett gas station

SUWANEE, Ga, — A road rage incident in Suwanee led to the arrest of a 57-year-old man after he allegedly threatened another driver with a gun at a Texaco gas station.

According to Suwanee police, the confrontation began when Willie Lee Norman made an illegal U-turn and followed another driver into the gas station, where he reportedly yelled at the driver while brandishing a firearm.

Police were called to the scene, and they said video evidence showed Norman placing the gun in a trash can, leading to his arrest.

“He immediately got out of his truck, started yelling and screaming at him, went back to his truck, grabbed the gun, and was kind of waving it around,” said Capt. Robert Thompson of the Suwanee Police Department.

Norman, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing a firearm. The incident could have escalated into a public shootout, according to police, but was averted when the victim called authorities.

The victim, who feared for his life, told police that if he had been armed, the situation might have ended differently.

Officers praised the victim for contacting them and helping to defuse the situation.

Norman claimed that the victim planted the gun, but police found sufficient evidence to arrest him.

“He did the right thing by calling us once he saw that guy come out yelling at him,” Thompson said, referring to the victim’s actions.

Norman remains in jail without bond, facing charges of aggravated assault and weapons possession.

