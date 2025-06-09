Car crashes into Duluth home after mechanical issue, police say

DULUTH, Ga. — A driver is walking away scratch-free after crashing into a home, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Early Monday morning, Duluth officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Park Bluff Lane.

When the police arrived, they learned that a vehicle had hit a home.

The driver told police it was a mechanical issue and they were unable to maintain control of the car.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group